This Halloween Candy Was 'Banned' by a City Because 'No One Likes Them'

When it comes to Halloween candy, people have opinions. Haters rail against candy corn like they're advocating for nuclear disarmament, and most Americans would take death over eating one of those weird caramel apple suckers. Once Halloween rolls around, these grudges surface.
Perhaps no one has taken this as far as the City of High Point Government, though, which made a Facebook post announcing that it was banning peanut butter kisses from the city. If you're not familiar with them, they're a weird chewy candy in a weird waxy wrapper. To say the least, they didn't even make the bottom of our ranking of the best Halloween candies.
The Facebook post reads: "Alright everybody, we're giving you a one-week notice as you prepare for trick-or-treaters to remind y'all that by order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it's a real thing), these are banned. No one likes them, don't give them out."
In case the thing about the "Emperor of Acceptable Candy" didn't tip you off, this is a gag. But the vitriol against peanut butter kisses is no joke. The News & Observer points out that a survey of 40,000 customers found that they were the fifth most-hated Halloween candy.
Even if you live in the City of High Point, no one is going to arrest you for handing out these candies. But if you go through with it, don't be surprised if you get some dirty looks.
