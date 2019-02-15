This New Pump Will Help You Put Peanut Butter on Everything Without a Knife

Peanut butter lovers could argue that the ubiquitous spread is the perfect condiment. It can be used as a spread on sandwiches and toast, it pairs with fruit and veggies, and can be eaten as a stand alone snack. Name a more efficient and versatile snack, we dare you.
One savvy father, well aware of peanut butter’s cult-like following among children, fitness fanatics, dogs and, well, anyone without a nut allergy, came up with an idea to make accessing your favorite spread that much easier according to a report by Delish. Work smarter, not harder, you know? Andy Scherer invented the peanut butter pump in 2017, and is currently trying to crowdfund with a campaign on Indiegogo. The device is basically convenience -- or laziness -- at its finest.
It was designed to fit common 40-ounce jars of peanut butter. The niche kitchen gadget features measurement tabs on the nozzle and scrapes the sides of the jar as you use it, so basically it couldn’t possibly be easier to use. Your days of digging at the bottom of the jar with a knife or spoon -- coating your hands with the sticky substance -- could very well be over.
Scherer invented two different nozzles for the pump to correspond to the various needs of peanut butter fanatics (seriously, tone it down). There’s a stream-style nozzle to use on crackers, fruits and veggies -- whatever, really -- and a ribbon nozzle, intended for toast and sandwiches. This guy really covered all the peanut butter-related bases.
The father of five has set a $20,000 goal for his crowdfunding effort in the hopes of garnering support from people fed up with archaic methods of getting peanut butter out of jars. We can almost picture the overly dramatic infomercial now.
Anyway, if that sounds like you, you’ve got until March 15 to support the cause, if you can call it that.
h/t Delish
This Valentine's Day Milkshake Is Topped With a Slice of Red Velvet Cake
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.