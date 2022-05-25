Even More Peanut Butter Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

On May 20, Jif announced a significant peanut butter recall due to salmonella contamination that sickened at least 14 people and hospitalized two.

That initial recall included 49 different products. Though the amount of peanut butter recalled isn't clear, as Jif did not respond to a request for comment from Thrillist. On May 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued five new recalls, all of which are linked to Jif.

Country Fresh, whose notice impacts 19 states, has recalled fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups that contain Jif peanut butter. Because salmonella can transfer between surfaces, it is not safe to eat the fruit or peanut butter in the containers.

Those trays and cups were distributed to stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, DC, and West Virginia. Country Fresh says its products are not connected to the reported salmonella cases. You can see a list of products on the FDA recall page.

In a separate notice, Cargill is recalling specific lots of Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, Peanut Butter Eggs, and Fudge sold online and through the Wilbur Chocolate retail store in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Cargill’s recall impacts 795 eight-ounce boxes of those products, which were sold from February 9 to March 28 of this year. The FDA recall page has pictures and lot codes for the products.

A recall from Garden Cut of Indianapolis impacts a trio of packages with apple slices and celery sticks. Those packages all included Jif peanut butter. Garden Cut distributed its food throughout Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods of Portland, Oregon is recalling two products that sit next to Jif peanut butter: Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G. Both of those have a nine-day shelf life and were sold in Oregon and Washington from February 19 to May 23 of this year.

The last of the new recalls comes from Coblentz Chocolate Company of Ohio. It has 19 products that used Jif peanut butter. Those foods were sold up until May 21, 2022.

For all items in any of the recalls related to the contaminated Jif peanut butter, the FDA urges customers to throw out the peanut butter or return it to the store for a full refund.