Jif Peanut Butter Recalls 49 Products Over Salmonella Contamination That Made 14 Sick

Jif, one of the most recognizable labels in peanut butter, has announced a recall of 49 products due to Salmonella contamination. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall on Friday, May 20.

A previous Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigation of people who got sick after eating peanut butter led the organization to Jif. The CDC report says there have been 14 illnesses and two hospitalizations due to eating Jif across a dozen states. The last illness onset was on May 1.

Details in the JM Smucker Co. announcement are scant. Still, even if it’s not clear how big the recall is, 49 products is a lot. That encapsulates a variety of package sizes and versions of the peanut butter, including Crunchy, Creamy, Natural, Reduced Fat, and Honey.

The peanut butter purveyor says the Salmonella contamination affects products sold in retail stores and other outlets in every US state. All of the recalled peanut butter has lot codes (located next to the best-by date) that range from 1274425 to 2140425, but only if the first seven digits end in "425." You’ll find a complete list of the 49 recalled products—all peanut butter in different sized packaging and varieties—on the FDA recall page.

JM Smucker Co. and the FDA recommend anyone with these contaminated Jif products return them to stores for a refund or throw them out.