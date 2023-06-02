Get a Free 9-Day Trip to Greece, Cooking Classes & Wine Tasting Included

Itching to get away this summer? Well, you could go on an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Greece, courtesy of Pearls Olives. Pearls is giving away a trip to Greece to celebrate National Olive Day, which is how everyone should celebrate every food holiday: giving away a really nice all-expenses-paid vacation.

"We are excited to offer our customers a chance to win this dream vacation and experience the authentic olive region that makes Pearls Specialties olives so unique," Tracy Wood, the company's director of brand and product management, said in a statement. "Greece is known for its beautiful scenery, warm people, rich history, and delicious cuisine, and we can't wait for our winner to experience a vacation worthy of the gods."

Here are the details you need to know to enter this giveaway: You can enter the contest between June 1 and July 31, 2023. The vacation will be a premium Intrepid Travel tour that includes roundtrip airfare and three- or four-star hotel accommodations for two. The trip will include stops at beaches, cultural sights, and food destinations, as well as activities like cooking classes and wine tours. And if you tried to recreate your favorite Mamma Mia! dance sequence along the way? We're pretty sure no one would stop you.

To enter the contest, you just need to head to Olives.com and enter your email address for one entry into the giveaway. Good luck!