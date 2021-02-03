Peeps Are Back for the Easter Season With 2 New Flavors

After disappearing from shelves for nine months following last Easter (months in which they’re frankly less popular, anyway) Peeps are back in stores for the 2021 Easter holiday season with two new offerings, the company announced Wednesday. The timely return avoids breaking a years-long streak of Peeps peeping out of festive baskets everywhere.

"For nearly seven decades, Peeps marshmallow candy has been a quintessential Easter staple. Each year fans count on the classic chicks and bunnies, along with fun new products and partnerships, to add extra PEEPSONALITY at Easter!" Peeps Brand Manager Caitlin Servian said in a statement.

The classic yellow hatchlings, also known as "the number one non-chocolate Easter candy," are joined by a cinnamon-flavored Hot Tamales variety and a Froot Loops-flavored marshmallow pop this year. The new flavors will join the company's nationwide lineup, which includes Rainbow Marshmallow Chick Pops, Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, Root Beer Float Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, and Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies.

Most Peeps products retail for about $2.50 or less in standard sizes, though some are store-exclusives. Walmart is your sole source for Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and Individually Wrapped Marshmallow Chicks for Egg Hunt. Meanwhile, you'll only be able to get Peeps Delights Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Crème Flavored Fudge, Chocolate Caramel Swirl Filled Delights Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Chocolate, and Giant Pink or White Marshmallow Bunny Pops at Target.