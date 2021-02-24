Peeps’ Giant Bunnies Are the Size of 5 Regular Chicks

After vanishing from stores last year like so many grains of sugar on the tongue, it was unclear whether Peeps would be back in time to populate Easter baskets in 2021. But not only are those iconic yellow chicks back just in time for their prime time to shine, Peeps’ bunnies are supersized for the spring season, according to Delish.

You can get them in packs of two, and each bunny stands 5 inches high and weighs 42 grams. For comparison, you’d need to stack five standard chicks to amount to the same weight.

The big bunnies join the rest of Peeps’ spring lineup, which also includes brand new treats like cinnamon-flavored Hot Tamales-flavored chicks and a Froot Loops-flavored marshmallow pop in addition to those fan favorite yellow birdies.