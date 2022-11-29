Peeps Is Bringing Back Some Fan-Favorite Flavors for the Holidays
The marshmallow candy isn't just for Easter.
Peeps aren't just for Easter, and if you say otherwise, you might as well be Scrooge. The marshmallow candy maker is bringing back its fan-favorite holiday lineup primed for stuffing stockings.
Just last week, Peeps announced the return of its seasonal-inspired shapes and nostalgic flavors. Here's the full lineup coming to retailers nationwide:
- Peeps Marshmallow Snowmen
- Peeps Marshmallow Trees
- Peeps Marshmallow Gingerbread Men
- Peeps Marshmallow Stockings
- Peeps Holiday Vanilla Crème Flavored Pop
- Peeps Candy Cane Flavored Marshmallow Chicks
- Peeps Delights Double Hot Chocolate Marshmallow Dipped in Dark Chocolate
- Peeps Delights Peppermint Bark Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in Dark Chocolate
"Celebrate the holidays with the sweet shapes and festive flavors of Peeps Marshmallow," the brand said in an official statement. "This year, the Peeps Brand is offering a jolly selection of Marshmallow candies that can be the ultimate stocking stuffers or an adorable addition to your favorite seasonal recipes and crafts."
Need a little DIY inspiration? Peeps has stockpiled an entire collection of recipes for your holiday baking and sipping needs.