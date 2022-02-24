Customize Your Peeps This Spring with Chocolate Dip and Sweet Extras

This Spring, your choice of Peeps won’t be confined to the pre-assembled options lining the grocery store shelves. Instead, you’ll be able to customize every aspect of the pillowy marshmallow sweets to be exactly what you want. In a time when you can customize everything from your sneakers to your value meal order, it seems inevitable that even Peeps are getting the “build-your-own” treatment.

My Peeps offers customers to pick out how the chicks will taste, look, and what kind of toppings will be added. A milk chocolate-dipped Peep covered in sprinkles? You can have it. A dark chocolate-covered peep covered in toasted coconut? That is an option too.

"Year after year, we’ve seen our fans take classic Peeps Chicks to the next level by adding their own dips and toppings, which sparked the idea to create a convenient new way for fans to enjoy our Marshmallow candies exactly to their liking," Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for Peeps, said in a press release shared with Thrillist. "With so many tasty and colorful combinations to choose from, Peeps fanatics can gift themselves – or a fellow Peeps lover – with the ultimate Peeps treat this Spring."

My Peeps come in orders of 12 for $29.95. You can place your order through the Peeps website. You’ll be able to choose between pink, yellow, and blue Peeps, dark, milk, and white chocolate dip coating and confetti sprinkles, toasted coconut, nonpareil sprinkles, chocolate chips, crushed pretzel, or crushed cookie for the toppings.

Each order of custom peeps will only have one of each choice available. For instance, you couldn’t get blue and yellow peeps in one order of a dozen. Flat rate shipping fees will also apply.