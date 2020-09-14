There Won’t Be Peeps for Halloween or Christmas This Year

Peeps won’t be producing Halloween or Christmas treats this year due the coronavirus pandemic. That’s right, it’s coming for yet another aspect of our lives. First our routines, now one of our favorite snacks? C’mon.

In March, production at Peeps (actually Just Born) halted because of coronavirus concerns, as reported by The Takeout. Easter came and went and pastel Peeps made their way into Easter baskets across the country, but the shutdown did affect the company’s production of Halloween, Christmas, and even Valentine’s day treats.

As a result, just Born won’t be releasing any special holiday-themed Peeps this year. The company told CNN that when the plant reopened, changes were made in the interest of employee safety that led to limited Peep and other candy production. Basically, the company opted to focus on upping production for next year.

“This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies,” the company said in a statement, per the report.

Just Born will also be skipping the release of seasonal Mike and Ike and Hot Tamales flavors this year.

If you’ve still got a package of seasonal Peeps laying around from last year, now might be a good time to dust ‘em off and hit the resell market -- uh, we mean enjoy them yourself.