News

Oreo's Newest Big Flavor Is Peeps

By Published On 02/19/2017 By Published On 02/19/2017
Courtesy of Walmart

Trending

related

Insane True Stories From Fast-Food Restaurants

related

Banning Tips Can Save Restaurants, if It Doesn't Kill Them First

related

Underappreciated American Cities You Should Totally Move To

related

These Volcano Potatoes Are Wrapped in Bacon and Erupt Cheese

When Oreo came out with a limited edition Swedish Fish flavor last year, it seemed like most people fell into one of two main camps: those who thought they sounded gross, or those who had basically been waiting their entire lives for the candy-cookie mashup. Now, the milk-friendly cookie company is unleashing another iconic candy-based flavor that's similarly sure to divide junk food consumers everywhere: Peeps

Months after rumors first suggested a Peeps flavor was in the works, Oreo has finally unveiled the bright pink, sugary marshmallow blob-flavored sandwich cookies just in time for Easter candy season. The candy-cookie hybrids are set to hit Walmart store shelves nationwide on February 22, although it looks like they're also available at various other grocery stores and retailers. People are already selling packages of them on eBay, too, of course. 

As you can see via the packaging (shown above), the Peeps Oreos are made with two golden cookies with a bright pink marshmallow Peeps-flavored creme in the middle. The filling appears to have a gritty, sugary texture similar to a typical Peep, although it's bound to look different in real life. So far, it's unclear if the filling also features Peeps' strange, slightly bitter food coloring-like flavor, too, but either way, the cookies will likely be just as polarizing as the chick-shaped marshmallows. 

Anyway, if Peeps-flavored Oreos sound like your jam, then cheers to many glasses of pink milk. Or, if you really want to go crazy, dip 'em in some of this Peeps-flavored milk

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thought the Swedish Fish Oreo flavor was weird... Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Family Found a Whole Egg Inside of an Egg

related

READ MORE
People Are Freaking out over This Two-Toned 'Pink Drink' at Starbucks

related

READ MORE
This Brewery Gives a Week of Paid Leave to Employees With New Puppies

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like