Oreo's Newest Big Flavor Is Peeps

When Oreo came out with a limited edition Swedish Fish flavor last year, it seemed like most people fell into one of two main camps: those who thought they sounded gross, or those who had basically been waiting their entire lives for the candy-cookie mashup. Now, the milk-friendly cookie company is unleashing another iconic candy-based flavor that's similarly sure to divide junk food consumers everywhere: Peeps.

Months after rumors first suggested a Peeps flavor was in the works, Oreo has finally unveiled the bright pink, sugary marshmallow blob-flavored sandwich cookies just in time for Easter candy season. The candy-cookie hybrids are set to hit Walmart store shelves nationwide on February 22, although it looks like they're also available at various other grocery stores and retailers. People are already selling packages of them on eBay, too, of course.