Peeps Oreos Are Turning People's Poop Bright Pink

The new Peeps Oreos -- filled with a vibrant shade of pink creme -- are leaving people with an unexpected surprise in the toilet bowl: pink poops.
The culprit behind the shimmering pixie turds is an FDA-approved food dye called FD&C Red Number 3. The substance also dyes people’s saliva and tongues the same color, but the far more newsworthy item here pertains to the brilliant streaks of pink cascading down the side of your porcelain throne.
The saliva effect was first noted by The Junk Food Guy, but people across the internet noticed shortly afterword, prompting what can only be described as #Peepgate. Or #Poopgate. Or #Pinkpeepeepoopoopgate. You get the idea.
It might be surprising to look down after a bowel-movement and notice a sugar-speckled log twinkling back at you, but the effect is normal. Oreo Peeps aren’t any worse for you than typical junk food snacks -- a company spokesperson told Buzzfeed as much -- so pig-out as you wish. According to the Mayo Clinic, healthy poops can range a large spectrum of hues, including happy yellow and forest green.
In any case, you might try feeding Peeps Oreos to some of your friends this Easter. They’ll surely be in for a fun trip to the bathroom.
