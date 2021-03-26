We Tried Pepsi's New Peeps-Flavored Cola to See How Marshmallow Soda Tastes

If you're caught up on the latest Pepsi news, you know that the soda company just partnered with Peeps to create a marshmallow-flavored cola ahead of Easter. Most humans would react to the new Pepsi collab with a simple "ew," but if there's one thing Thrillist has learned in our years of covering Pepsi products, it's that obscure Pepsi flavors are almost always better than they sound.

Just last week, I tried Pepsi Mango, the cola brand's newest permanent flavor, and wasn't mad about it. Other past flavors from the company, like Pepsi Cocoa Cola and Apple Pie Pepsi, were also surprisingly delicious. All this to say that when I heard about "Peepsi," I wasn't necessarily excited, but I knew better than to discredit it before trying it out.

The new Peeps Pepsi is purposefully exclusive—it won't be sold in stores. Instead, you have to enter a social media sweepstakes and hope you're chosen to receive a three-pack. To be considered, you need to post a photo of you enjoying springtime with Peeps Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies before Wednesday, March 31. The post should include the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS and tag both brands' accounts.

Fortunately, I got my hands on a few Peepsi cans for the sake of research, so read on and see my thoughts on the soda if you need help deciding whether entering the sweepstakes is worth it.