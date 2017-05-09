Peet's Coffee Will Give You Whatever Drink You Want for Free on Friday

Unless it's National Coffee Day or your birthday, then you probably shouldn't walk into a coffee shop and demand a free drink. At least, we don't recommend it. But on Friday, you'll be able to do exactly that at Peet's Coffee & Tea locations across the country, although we strongly suggest you ask nicely, too.
Here's the deal:
On Friday, May 12, all Peet's coffee bars and licensed locations across the country will give you a free drink -- whatever drink in whatever size you want -- if you show up sometime between 1pm and 3pm, according to a spokesperson for the coffee chain. That's right, folks, any drink -- from plain brewed coffee or tea to lattes to giant blended Chocolate & Caramel Swirl Javiva blended beverages. For free.
Peet's is staging the giveaway to celebrate the launch of its summer drink lineup, which was inspired by San Francisco's iconic fog. The new beverages include the Cold Brew Fog, the Cold Brew Fog Latte, and the Mojito Black Tie, and they'll be available from Wednesday, May 10, through Wednesday, August 30. In other words, you have three new options to try for free in case you're sick of getting the same damn thing every time. You know what to do.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.