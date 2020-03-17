Watch This Penguin Couple Go on a Date Exploring a Closed-Down Aquarium

There is something so delightful about watching animals traipse around indoor spaces designed for humans, navigating the space in a somewhat distinguished Homo sapien style while still interacting with stimuli in their species-specific ways. We saw this recently with the wild elephant who wandered through a Sri Lankan hotel. Now, we're seeing it again in slightly... different circumstances, with a bonded pair of penguins going on an aquarium date amid a building-wide shutdown.
The video was posted to Twitter by Chicago's Shedd Aquarium on Monday, with the caption "This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season."
Shedd Aquarium will be temporarily closed for the next two weeks to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to another post on its Twitter account.
Please Don't Hang Up: The Best Things to See, Eat, and Do in Milwaukee
A representative for the aquarium told the Chicago Tribune that caretakers are working to enrich the lives of their animals while guests are out of the building, by “introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors.”
Meanwhile, as penguin lovers Annie and Edward courted their way towards nesting season, penguin gents like Wellington inspired the internet to go on a date with themselves.
It's probably best we, like Wellington, find more interest in fish than in fluid exchanging right now, anyways.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.