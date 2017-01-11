You Can Dress Like a Real Dick For Halloween

At the other end of the spectrum, there's this beautifully (and frighteningly) crafted vagina mask handmade by San Diego-based artist Melissa Coulter. She says the silicone mask is "fully functional" as a BDSM mask. It's not exactly the humor piece that the penis is, but it too makes an impression.

If you're in the market for something more meticulously crafted like this, the price corresponds. This one retails for $520. It's steep, but if you show up to a party in this mask there's little chance you're wearing the same costume as someone else.

h/t Dangerous Minds

