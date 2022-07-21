This Sub Chain Is Giving Out Free Subs Through the End of the Month

There are a lot of confusing transportation words floating around Penn Station East Coast Subs. It's not a train station. It's not a submarine. It's not a dockyard for submarines. In fact, it's not even exclusively on the east coast.

Anyhow, if you like their subs, you're probably not confused or concerned about any of that. You'll be even less concerned through the end of July, though. You can snag a deal that'll get you lunch on the cheap. You can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on small subs.

That deal runs from July 19-31. Mention the offer in-store or drop in the code "SUMMER2022" when ordering online. As these kinds of deals sometimes go, they throw in that pesky "participating locations" clause. So, not every location will give you a free sub, but many of the chain's shops will. It's probably worth checking ahead with your local shop if that free sub is the key to your next visit. Check here to see if one of Penn Station's 315 stores across 15 states happens to be near you. If not, there are always more deals out there.