Lost Goats Got Stranded on The Side of a Massive Bridge And Needed a Rescue Team

Goats are not prone to mischief, namely because they mostly do what's expected of them. But two goats in Pennsylvania apparently had larger ambitions than sticking it out in their lonely barnyard lives and fled their local farm, ostensibly with plans to see the world. They encountered a staggering setback, however, when trying to cross the Mahoning River Bridge near New Castle. They got stranded on a side beam -- a predicament that would foil anyone's plans, whether you're a goat, human, or whatever.
According to a Facebook post from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the goats were first discovered by Pennsylvania State Police, who worked with employees from the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Department of Transportation to rescue the wayward creatures. It was, put simply, a very dramatic rescue which needed the help of a crane.
NPR reports that the goats walked 200 feet across the beam until their journey was impeded by an obstacle, forcing them to turn around and head back in the previous direction. The beam was about 8 inches and 100 feet form the ground. This was very much a high stakes goat rescue operation, but luckily the professionals involved did their duty and saved the curious goats from a disastrous fate, returning them to their farm after getting them off the bridge.
