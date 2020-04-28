The Pentagon Released UFO Videos & There Were a Lot of Jokes on Twitter

On April 27, the Pentagon confirmed the veracity of three previously leaked videos showing unidentified flying objects (UFOs), or, as it calls them, unidentified aerial phenomena. It also released the videos publicly for the first time, though they'd already been shared by the To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences.

The announcement certainly didn't suggest that these videos are evidence there are Grays out in the dark of space hoping to get even with Ozzie Graham. (Bring back People of Earth!) It simply said that they don't know what the objects in the video are, aka they're unidentified. However, that has not stopped people on social media from making jokes about the Department of Defense showing us UFOs in the midst of a very, let's say atypical, year.