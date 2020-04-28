The Pentagon Released UFO Videos & There Were a Lot of Jokes on Twitter
On April 27, the Pentagon confirmed the veracity of three previously leaked videos showing unidentified flying objects (UFOs), or, as it calls them, unidentified aerial phenomena. It also released the videos publicly for the first time, though they'd already been shared by the To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences.
The announcement certainly didn't suggest that these videos are evidence there are Grays out in the dark of space hoping to get even with Ozzie Graham. (Bring back People of Earth!) It simply said that they don't know what the objects in the video are, aka they're unidentified. However, that has not stopped people on social media from making jokes about the Department of Defense showing us UFOs in the midst of a very, let's say atypical, year.
How can we make 2020 more interesting during this pandemic:— 🥀ꪑꪊꪀꪖ🇨🇦 (@MunaNawabit1) April 28, 2020
The Pentagon: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/nBRnitC42j
#AliensExist
Jokes were a widespread response to the videos, and it might be the best possible reaction right now. Here are some of the best responses to the video of UFOs on Twitter.
That's no UFO... that's a TIE fighter.#IdentifiedFlyingObject https://t.co/OVgvJ1ij24— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 28, 2020
If aliens come to earth during lockdown🤷♂️— Shivek Arora (@TradeWithShivek) April 28, 2020
#UFOs #ufo2020 #aliensexist pic.twitter.com/BlLaZrn6nR
The aliens after seeing us fail to free their people from Area 51:#AliensExist#aliensarereal pic.twitter.com/erXN34IMxA— Benjamin ‘Camry’ Long (@realbcousin100) April 28, 2020
January: WW3— Taffyana🌈 (@TaeTaffy) April 28, 2020
February: Coronavirus
March: Social Distancing
April: #AliensExist
May: pic.twitter.com/4tfWXimfFE
When people see #AliensExist is trending: pic.twitter.com/IUJmtTlVrR— 🥀ꪑꪊꪀꪖ🇨🇦 (@MunaNawabit1) April 28, 2020
Me every time I come on twitter and there’s some knew crazy shit going on in the world— IIAMJUPITER (@iiamjupiter) April 28, 2020
Throw the whole year away #AliensExist pic.twitter.com/x6SsYy22ky
#UFOs— swerve 🥢 (@swerveee) April 28, 2020
Everyone 2 months ago: Damn 2020's been crazy, what's next, aliens exist?
The Pentagon: pic.twitter.com/tQd9dXAeO3
Me seeing #AliensExist tee trending and all these theories about the pentagon and the recently released UFOs videos pic.twitter.com/LXAyIATyUJ— Michael⚡️ (@hiciano_michael) April 28, 2020
Remember when we were all joking about raiding Area 51 last year to get our aliens... and now the Pentagon is confirming that #AliensExist pic.twitter.com/642CtQHePl— aquarius girl (@sarahsavannah4) April 28, 2020
Though, some folks are unimpressed because the videos had been leaked before. The truth is out there, presumably on YouTube.
Some of you have never fallen down UFO rabbit holes on YouTube at 3 AM and it shows— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 28, 2020
