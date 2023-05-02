Here's What to Know About the Lunar Eclipse Happening This Week

Heads up! Quite literally, too. This week, a lunar eclipse is happening to the delight of stargazers and space enthusiasts alike, and you might be able to see it if you place yourself in the right spot (or country, actually).

Americans and South Americans, sadly this doesn't include any of your lands. Yet, if you're in the midst of your international spring travel season, you might get lucky and catch a glimpse of the phenomenon. As Space.com reports, the eclipse will take place on Friday, May 5, beginning at 11:15 am EDT and peaking at 1:24 pm EDT. Anyone located in Antarctica, Asia, Russia, Oceania, and both Eastern and Central Africa will have a chance to see the eclipse, as it will be visible anywhere on earth where the moon is over the horizon at this point in time.

This week's eclipse will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning that the moon will dim and darken rather than disappearing completely. As we've previously described, what really happens in this eclipse is that the moon passes through the earth's shadow, which is cast by the sun right behind us. As a result, it sits in our "shade" for a bit, since it doesn't receive any direct sunlight. To get a little more technical, this kind of eclipse is called penumbral because the moon actually travels through the lighter region of the earth's shadow, which is dubbed penumbra and is actually an area in which the earth covers most of the sun, but not all of it—which is why the moon only gets dimmer, but doesn't disappear.

There is a downside to this, though. Because the sunlight doesn't get completely blocked off by our planet, a penumbral lunar eclipse can be difficult to spot. If you really want to have a good shot at clearly seeing this, you might want to use a good pair of binoculars (Space.com has a handy guide for you right here) or wait for professional photographs to come out!

Alternatively, you can try and prep for next time. The next penumbral lunar eclipse that will be visible from the US is expected to happen in little less than a year from now on March 24, 2024.

For an actual good chance of catching a lunar eclipse, though, you'll have to wait for the next full lunar eclipse, also known as "blood moon." In 2023 and 2024, unfortunately, there won’t be any, but the next one is slated for March 14, 2025.