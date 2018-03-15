Not a Single Person Can Walk Up This Icy Street and It's Hilarious

Persevering through the pains of winter weather is a real uphill battle. And, occasionally, that's quite literally what it involves, as a pack of people in Swanage, England recently learned the hard way after facing off -- and losing miserably -- against an incredibly slick local street. Fortunately for the rest of us, the entire episode was caught on camera, and it's incredibly entertaining.
The two minutes of footage, uploaded to YouTube on March 5 by user Paul Dubbelman, shows a number of people attempting to walk up the steep street just outside the window of what is presumably his home. Needless to say, things do not go well for the poor souls, many of whom are sent flailing sideways and sliding backward. One clever guy resorts to crawling, and even that doesn't help.
Anyone who's experienced the many trials and tribulations of living in a cold climate will most definitely relate.
h/t Boing Boing
