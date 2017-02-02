Watching People's First Jump From a High Dive Is Hilarious and Weirdly Inspiring

It's easy to relate to the feeling of trying something new, something frightening, something that will challenge you. But watching other people conquer their fears from a distance is bizarrely intriguing.

That's what you get here, in a new video from the New York Times Op-Docs series. The short film is called "Ten Meter Tower" and it's nothing more than watching people take their first-ever jump from a 10-meter high dive. It sounds simple enough, but just try to look away after you hit play.

The filmmakers call it a "portrait of humans in doubt."

"People who have never been up there before have to choose whether to jump or climb down," they write in the synopsis. "The situation itself highlights a dilemma: to weigh the instinctive fear of taking the step out against the humiliation of having to climb down." Of the 67 people filmed for the project, about 70 percent made the leap, according to the filmmakers.