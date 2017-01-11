People Aren't Having Sex and the Election Is to Blame

The 2016 presidential election is just days from climaxing and it can't come soon enough. The election has already proven it has the power to make people stop watching porn and seeing nude statues of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton isn't likely to make anyone particularly turned on.

A new survey from the fertility app Kindara shows it's not just Americans' desire to watch porn that's gone limp in the face of an excruciatingly long election season, people are having less sex. Maybe that's why "death by meteor" is polling so well.

Users are reporting their sex lives have taken a hit during the election. Though, there are notable differences in the ways it has impacted Democrats versus Republicans. Among those surveyed by Kindara, Republican women were more likely to report that sex was of higher importance than watching debates (67 percent versus 50 percent for Democrats). They were also more likely to say they're looking forward to sex on election day more than actually voting. Overall, 11 percent of women said the debates had a negative impact on their sex life.