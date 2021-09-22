Black Breweries Across America Are Uniting to Tell Their Stories

In celebration of the 51st anniversary of Peoples Beer, The Black-owned company is teaming up with Oak Park Brewing Co. to launch Brew Your Story. For Peoples Beer, one of the nation's first Black-owned breweries, this collaboration is an opportunity to honor the past, present, and future.

The collaboration invites Black-owned breweries and home brewers to create a specialty beer that tells their brewery's story. According to the company's website, "Brew Your Story is about the people! Black-Owned Breweries join Peoples Beer in a collective brew collaboration to tell their story in honor of Mr. Ted Mack. Mr. Mack purchased Peoples in 1970 with a vision of creating a future for people of color in beer."

Rodg Little, a brewer at Oak Park Brewing Co., told Brewbound that "Despite the continued growth of the craft beer industry, less than 1% of commercial brewers and brewery owners are Black." Little also added, "By creating Brew Your Story, we hope to help recognize people of color in craft beer and create a platform for Black-owned breweries to grow their businesses."

More than 30 Black-owned breweries and Black home brewers are registered to participate throughout the US and Central America. States like California, Georgia, and North Carolina have multiple participants brewing up unique flavors. You can find the beers by spotting the can artwork, which will use the pictured label created by artist Milton Bowens.

Brew Your Story beers will be released at participating locations beginning October 2, 2021. And if you happen to be in Sacramento, California, you're in luck. To help celebrate the occasion, Oak Park Brewing Co. is hosting Peoples Harvest Time Jubilee, a kickoff celebration featuring five Northern California Black-owned breweries and their Brew Your Story beers.

You can check out stories from different brewers and details about available beers on the organization's Instagram and other social media.