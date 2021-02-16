News

Pepperidge Farm Released Its First Nut-Based Cookie Flavor

The cookies are thin, crispy, and plenty buttery.

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 2/16/2021 at 2:34 PM

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Butter Pecan Cookies
Thin & Crispy Butter Pecan cookies | Courtesy of Pepperidge Farm
Pepperidge Farm has kept sweet tooths satisfied since 1937, and more than 50 cookie flavors later, it's finally appeasing nut lovers. For the first time in its history, the snack brand released a nut-based cookie flavor: Thin & Crispy Butter Pecan.

The cookies are made with creamy butter, crunchy pecans, real eggs, and vanilla extract. They might come in a bag, but Pepperidge Farm claims that they'll carry a rich, buttery, fresh-from-the-oven taste.

Thin & Crispy Butter Pecan cookies are rolling out nationwide throughout the month of February, according to a spokesperson. They'll be available wherever Pepperidge Farm cookies are sold at a suggested retail price of $3.89. Each package contains 12 round cookies.

It was only a couple months ago that Pepperidge Farm had a cookie shortage, so regardless of the flavor, we're just excited to see the company making a strong comeback in 2021.

Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.
