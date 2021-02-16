Pepperidge Farm Released Its First Nut-Based Cookie Flavor
The cookies are thin, crispy, and plenty buttery.
Pepperidge Farm has kept sweet tooths satisfied since 1937, and more than 50 cookie flavors later, it's finally appeasing nut lovers. For the first time in its history, the snack brand released a nut-based cookie flavor: Thin & Crispy Butter Pecan.
The cookies are made with creamy butter, crunchy pecans, real eggs, and vanilla extract. They might come in a bag, but Pepperidge Farm claims that they'll carry a rich, buttery, fresh-from-the-oven taste.
Thin & Crispy Butter Pecan cookies are rolling out nationwide throughout the month of February, according to a spokesperson. They'll be available wherever Pepperidge Farm cookies are sold at a suggested retail price of $3.89. Each package contains 12 round cookies.
It was only a couple months ago that Pepperidge Farm had a cookie shortage, so regardless of the flavor, we're just excited to see the company making a strong comeback in 2021.
MORE: Here's How Most Americans Are Actually Pronouncing Pecan
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.