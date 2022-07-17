More Than 10,000 Pounds of Pepperoni Pizza Have Been Recalled

Florida-based pizza company Ready Dough Pizza announced a recall of more than 10,000 pounds of pepperoni pizza products on July 15.

The products were distributed without any federal inspection, an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. In addition to not getting an inspection, the packages are misbranded. The pizzas contain milk, wheat, and soybeans, which are allergens. However, FSIS says some of the products have no ingredient label, and others have the wrong label, which is a problem for anyone with allergies to these items.

The recall specifically impacts 14-ounce packages of Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza. That product was produced from January 12, 2022, through July 13, 2022. They were only distributed to stores in Florida.

FSIS discovered the problem during routine inspection activities, according to the recall notice. Fortunately, there have been no reports of adverse reactions at the time of the announcement.

As with most recalls, the company and FSIS recommended you do not eat the recalled food. You can throw 'em in the trash or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.