Pepperoni Is Being Recalled Nationwide

There was already a recall on more than two million pounds of pork and pepperoni due to Listeria. Now, a new recall on pepperoni has been issued for Bacillus cereus (B. cereus) contamination.

Smithfield Packaged Meats, aka Margherita Meats, has recalled 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni products, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on December 14. The issue was found by the Department of Defense during routine testing.

The recall is on a single product: Eight-ounce plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing unsliced pepperoni “Margherita Pepperoni” with lot code "P1931C" and a use-by date of "12/14/21" on the label. They also have the establishment number "EST. 19" in the USDA mark of inspection. The recall notice says that the company distributed the products nationwide.

B. cereus, according to the notice, "is a toxin-producing microorganism that causes diarrhea and vomiting." Though, the company says that it has received no reports of illness linked to the pepperoni. Nonetheless, it's not worth taking a risk. It's recommended that you throw the products out or return them for a refund.