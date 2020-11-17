Pepsi Just Unleashed a New Apple Pie Soda Flavor for Thanksgiving

We've all been there. You think you've got grandma's walnut pumpkin cake recipe under control until you've started a small kitchen blaze and the local fire department is on its way to Thanksgiving dinner. Since we've already got enough to worry about this year, Pepsi wants to take those baking blunders off your plate... with a new soda.

The company announced Tuesday that it's created something for your dessert spread that you, simply, can't screw up: Apple Pie Pepsi. Whether you're skipping the big dinner altogether or just can't risk another kitchen disaster, the company's 2-liter bottled version of the iconic dessert has got the same notes of cinnamon, buttery crust, and crisp apple, according to a spokesperson.

"Failing at baking—especially this year—is nothing to be ashamed of, and we’re celebrating those amateur bakers that are truly trying their best during a unique holiday season," vice president of marketing Todd Kaplan said in a statement. "With Pepsi Apple Pie, we’re providing a refreshingly delicious twist on the traditional slice of apple pie, while making sure people have some fun and don’t take themselves too seriously in the process."