Pepsi Blue Will Return to Stores Next Month After 17 Years

Of all the things we’d like to bring back from 2004, a leap year when “Hey Ya!” played at middle school dances from coast to coast, Shreck 2 was tearing up the box office, and Facebook was created, Pepsi Blue… honestly wouldn’t have come to mind. Because we kind of forgot it existed and Crystal Pepsi has a more pronounced place in pop culture? Because of, rather than in spite of its colossal failure? Which is really saying something, if you think about it? But Pepsi Blue is back, and it’s as blue as ever.

Like Crystal Pepsi before it, Pepsi Blue first enjoyed a two-year run in the US. It was purportedly “berry” flavored, though which berry, like the original Pepsi recipe itself, was not disclosed. And now, after a 17 year absence, it will be back on store shelves next month, the company announced in a tweet this week.

"For years, passionate Pepsi Blue fans have been clamoring for the return of their beloved berry cola, and now Pepsi Blue is hitting shelves," a press release obtained by Today and other outlets read. "Just in time for the warming weather, the unique & unmistakable vibrant blue hue of Pepsi Blue returns with a new bottle and packaging design that calls out for safe and responsible summertime activities, from marathon barbecues to afternoons by the pool or binge-watching comfortably in the AC."

This re-issue comes on the heels a few other Pepsi releases, including mango Pepsi, hot chocolate cola, and a Peeps flavor.