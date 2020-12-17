Pepsi Just Unveiled a Cocoa Cola Flavor for the Holidays

There's clearly no shortage of creativity at the Pepsi headquarters. Since the ideation of its classic cola, the soda maker has been cranking out new and innovative flavors. Just last month, the company released its dessert-inspired Apple Pie Pepsi for baking-challenged Thanksgiving hosts. Now, fans of the brand can celebrate the holiday with yet another on-theme creation: Cocoa Cola.

In a cheeky nod to competitor Coca-Cola, Pepsi is releasing a hot chocolate spin on its classic soda. The all-new flavor, which will launch when the company's tweet reaches 2,021 retweets, features notes of cocoa and a hint of marshmallow, naturally.

"There is nothing more classic than hot cocoa on a winter day, but this year has been anything but typical" vice president of marketing Todd Kaplan said in a statement. "So why not bring together the delicious taste of a Pepsi with the delicious, wintery taste of chocolate and marshmallow and bring some unexpected joy to our fans this season? We are confident we nailed Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola and can’t wait to get this in the hands of cola fans this winter."