Pepsi Debuts 2 New, Retro-Style Sodas

What do the film Grease and Grammy-nominated artist Doja Cat have in common? The new Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop! The soft drink company just unveiled two new flavors that are a modern take on old favorites made with real sugar. The Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop flavors are cream soda and black cherry.

To celebrate the company's 50th anniversary and introduce the new flavors, Pepsi got the help of the "Kiss Me More" artist to remix "You're the One That I Want." The video starts with a Sandy-esque Doja at a Rydell alumni celebration. Across the way, she spots her macho, Danny Zuko, decked out in his T-Birds best, popping open a can of the new retro logo-ed Pepsi in the cream soda flavor. She has chills, and they're multiplying. By the end of the almost two-minute-long clip, our innocent Doja-Sandy is made over in full glam with leather, studs, and red lipstick, ready to snag her object of affection, a can of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop.