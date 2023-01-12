Pepsi Is Discontinuing Sierra Mist In Favor of All-New Sprite Competitor

Argue all you want over the great Pepsi vs. Coke debate, but there's no dispute when it comes to Sierra Mist. The Sprite-wannabe is just that, a wannabe, which is precisely why the brand is discontinuing the flavor and trying again.

PepsiCo is discontinuing Sierra Mist and rolling out a new lemon-lime soda. According to CNN Business, the 24-year-old brand failed to live up to its rival, pushing the company to drop it altogether. In its place, Pepsi is introducing regular and sugar-free versions of its new beverage, Starry.

According to internal research, the company found "demand for lemon-lime flavored soda has never been greater," which has inspired the upgrade.