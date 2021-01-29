Pepsi's Giving Away Hot Chocolate-Flavored Soda on Sunday

Back in December, Pepsi dropped a major bomb with the announcement of an all-new hot chocolate-soda hybrid, cheekily dubbed Cocoa Cola—but there was one stipulation. The company called on fans to retweet the announcement 2,021 times before it would move forward with production. Naturally, Pepsi racked up well over the requirement (around 6,400, to be exact) and we can finally experience the mind-boggling flavor combo.

This doesn't, however, mean the Pepsi Cocoa Cola is hitting store shelves. You'll have to fight for it. On Sunday, January 31, the company is calling fans to tweet out a photo of themself sipping a cup of hot cocoa. Tag @Pepsi and wait patiently—the soda innovator will give away thousands of samples that very night.

"There is nothing more classic than hot cocoa on a winter day, but this year has been anything but typical," VP of Marketing Todd Kaplan said in a statement in December. "So why not bring together the delicious taste of a Pepsi with the delicious, wintery taste of chocolate and marshmallow and bring some unexpected joy to our fans this season? We are confident we nailed Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola and can’t wait to get this in the hands of cola fans this winter."