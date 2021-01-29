Pepsi's Giving Away Hot Chocolate-Flavored Soda on Sunday
Get ready to tweet at the soda maker.
Back in December, Pepsi dropped a major bomb with the announcement of an all-new hot chocolate-soda hybrid, cheekily dubbed Cocoa Cola—but there was one stipulation. The company called on fans to retweet the announcement 2,021 times before it would move forward with production. Naturally, Pepsi racked up well over the requirement (around 6,400, to be exact) and we can finally experience the mind-boggling flavor combo.
This doesn't, however, mean the Pepsi Cocoa Cola is hitting store shelves. You'll have to fight for it. On Sunday, January 31, the company is calling fans to tweet out a photo of themself sipping a cup of hot cocoa. Tag @Pepsi and wait patiently—the soda innovator will give away thousands of samples that very night.
"There is nothing more classic than hot cocoa on a winter day, but this year has been anything but typical," VP of Marketing Todd Kaplan said in a statement in December. "So why not bring together the delicious taste of a Pepsi with the delicious, wintery taste of chocolate and marshmallow and bring some unexpected joy to our fans this season? We are confident we nailed Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola and can’t wait to get this in the hands of cola fans this winter."
In case you needed any motivation to participate in Sunday's sweepstakes, here it is. The cola really tastes like a hot cocoa-cola hybrid with a milk chocolate base and hits of marshmallow.
"There is no denying that hot cocoa is the unofficial beverage of winter," Pepsi wrote in the statement. "Whether you are cozying up with a mug by the fire while snowed in or creating one of those cocoa bombs that has taken the internet by storm, the hot chocolate-y goodness is an all-time classic…and a classic that’s getting a whole new twist, thanks to the latest product innovation from Pepsi."
