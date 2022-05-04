Pepsi Will Give You $5,000 to Quit Your Job

The beverage maker's Soulboost sparkling water brand is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month by promoting a "Great Reshuffle Reset" and encouraging consumers toward its fully-sponsored self-rediscovery journey. Translation: Pepsi will give you $5,000 to reconnect to the things and places that bring you legitimate joy. We're guessing your office isn't one of them.

Don't lie. You've daydreamed about dramatically quitting your job to pursue a career in stand-up comedy, professional sports, or other unrealized childhood fantasies. But now, Pepsi will pay you to do just that .

"We know just about everyone’s mental health has taken a hit after the last two years. Now, with so many people looking for new opportunities both at work and beyond, we want to encourage those looking for new horizons during this ‘Great Reshuffle’ by helping to facilitate that personal discovery," Senior Director of Soulboost Jenny Danzi said in a press release. "We want everyone to feel empowered to feel their best self every day, and we think this chance for a reset is the best way to start that journey."

Entering is the easy part. Just head over to the site and share why you need the reset. The sweepstakes opened on May 3 and will remain open until May 20, 2022.