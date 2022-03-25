Pepsi & IHOP Are Teaming Up for a Breakfast-Inspired Soda

Pepsi has teamed up with breakfast giant IHOP to create an all-new soda designed for the early mornings. On Thursday, the cola maker announced plans for a maple syrup-inspired beverage that boasts the same classic refreshment of a Pepsi but with a definitively IHOP twist.

So if you've ever sucked down a Pepsi right alongside your brunch pancakes and thought, "Now this is a combo," you're in luck! On March 24, Pepsi kicked off the sweepstakes on social media, giving fans the chance to win their own six-pack. While Pepsi Maple Syrup will not be joining retailers (yet, at least—you can never say never), you can post a photo or video of your stacks online alongside the hashtag #ShowUsYourStack, #PepsiSweepstakes, and @IHOP. Then, 2,000 winners will have a chance to try the first-of-its-kind flavor.

"There is truly nothing quite like the indulgent taste of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola—sweet maple syrup blended with the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola. We couldn't be more excited to partner with IHOP on this special initiative, as it isn't often we get to bring together two iconic brands to satisfy the cravings of pancake and Pepsi lovers alike," Chief Marketing Officer for Pepsi Todd Kaplan said in a press release. "We can't wait to celebrate those who have an unapologetic love of pancakes by giving the limited-edition cans to 2,000 fans who #ShowUsYourStack online."