Pepsi Just Released a Cracker Jack Flavored Soda That Tastes Like Caramel Corn & Nuts

Cracker Jack is a near-perfect snack. Not only is it salty and sweet, but it comes with fun prizes and pairs perfectly with America's favorite pastime, baseball. With the playoffs right around the corner, Pepsi is shifting into postseason mode. The soda purveyor whipped up a new blend that pays homage to Cracker Jack, the very snack that inspired it.

Pepsi and Cracker Jack teamed up to create a drink inspired by the snack mix. The new Pepsi cola blend features hints of popcorn, caramel, and peanut flavors. Just like a box of Cracker Jack, Pepsi's new collaboration features a temporary tattoo prize on the side of every can.

"Pepsi is a brand with a deep legacy in sports and is an endemic part of the ballpark experience, so we thought it would only be fitting to help fans celebrate the biggest month in baseball with our latest limited-edition drop—Pepsi x Cracker Jack," Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, said in a release.

If you're eager to know what the Pepsi x Cracker Jack collab tastes like, there are some things you'll need to know. For one, the beverage won't be available in stores. Curious carbonated drink connoisseurs can only get their hands on cans through the Pepsi x Cracker Jack #PepsiSingToScore Sweepstakes on Twitter and Tik Tok. As the name suggests, you'll have to belt out a tune to be considered.

Those who wish to showcase their singing chops can post a video of themselves singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" on either platform. Be sure to use the hashtags #PepsiSingToScore and #Sweepstakes to get your video seen. Pepsi is giving away 2,000 cans of its Cracker Jack creation, which means your chances of winning are limited.