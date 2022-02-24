Pepsi Is Releasing Its First-Ever Nitrogen-Infused Soda & It's the Smoothest Yet

Nitro cold brew has taken the coffee world by storm thanks to its smoother than velvet texture and natural sweetness. So it should hardly come as a surprise that soft drink giant Pepsi is looking to recreate that success with its own nitrogen-infused beverage.

On Thursday, the soda maker announced the release of its Nitro Pepsi Draft Cola in classic and vanilla flavors. Described as its "most ambitious feat yet," Pepsi has created an even smoother, creamier take on its cola that's topped with a frothy foam head.

While the beer and coffee industries have long since integrated the widget technology, this marks a first for the cola category.

"While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola. With this in mind, we wanted to come up with a new way for people to enjoy delicious Pepsi cola, but with a new experience around the bubbles," VP of Marketing at Pepsi, Todd Kaplan, said in a press release. "Nitro Pepsi is a first-of-its-kind innovation that creates a smooth, creamy, delicious taste experience for fans everywhere. Much like how nitrogen has transformed the beer and coffee categories, we believe Nitro Pepsi is a huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come."

Like nitro cold brew, you aren't going to drink the Nitro Pepsi the same as a classic soda. The brand advises skipping the ice and merely serving it cold. It's best "hard poured" or fully inverted into a tall glass and should be sipped directly without a straw, so you can take advantage of that foam head, of course, with frothy foam mustache selfies to follow.

The Nitro Pepsi—in Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola—will launch nationwide on March 28 in both single-serve and 4-pack varieties.