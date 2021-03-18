This Random Pepsi Flavor Is Permanently Returning to Stores

Pepsi made waves Thursday morning with an unexpected product announcement: Pepsi Mango, a fruity flavor that originally debuted in 2019, is returning to store shelves this month—and this time, it's here to stay.

Starting Monday, March 22, Pepsi Mango will be available in places that sell Pepsi products nationwide. The flavor comes in two varieties—Regular and Zero Sugar—and can be bought in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans or individually in 20-ounce bottles.

This is the first time in five years that Pepsi has added a new permanent flavor to its lineup, and while few would expect Mango to be the flavor that receives the honor, it makes some sense.

“Mango is one of the most popular fruits in the world, and it serves as the perfect complement to Pepsi, creating an irresistible combination that our fans can enjoy everywhere throughout the year," said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for Pepsi, in a press release.

Pepsi Mango builds off the citrus-and-caramel flavor profile of classic Pepsi by adding a refreshing and juicy mango element. It's perhaps best for springtime and summer, but fortunately the company isn't limiting our access to the drink to warmer weather months.