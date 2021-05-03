Pepsi Is Opening a 'Fast Beverage' Restaurant Chain for the Entire Month of May

There's a certain art that goes into ordering food delivery. You've gotta think smart: what will travel the best? What's the leftover potential like? What drink-food pairing is best? While we don't have all the answers, Pepsi can help with the latter. The beverage maker is launching its own "fast beverage" restaurant that curates food options based on your drink pick.

Appropriately dubbed Pep's Place, the delivery-only restaurant is opening its virtual doors across the country for the entire month of May. The experience is going to look a little different than your typical order process. Here's how it works: you'll choose a Pepsi beverage that will then prompt a list of curated food options to go along with it. That way you know it's a good pairing.

"For years we have known that Pepsi is the perfect complement to a variety of foods. But even though consumers know that food tastes Better With Pepsi, they often still forget to order a beverage with their favorite meals," Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing, said in a statement. "With the launch of Pep’s Place, we have designed a new ‘fast beverage’ restaurant delivery concept that features a menu and experience literally built around the idea of what foods go best with Pepsi, allowing consumers at home to fully optimize their meals. We are confident that by doing this, everyone will agree—and taste firsthand—how well Pepsi goes with their favorite foods."