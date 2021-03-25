Pepsi Is Collaborating with Peeps for a Marshmallow-Flavored Cola

Pepsi has anything but skimped on the creativity this year. In fact, the beverage giant has continued to innovate with flavors we would never have guessed—but can't get enough of. And that's not about to change.

Spring's officially sprung and Pepsi is celebrating the change of season by teaming up with the one and only Peeps. That's right, Marshmallow-flavored cola is coming your way. The companies have teamed up to create an all-new beverage that features the refreshing, crisp cola you know and love with sweet Peeps flavor.

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola. This PEPSI x PEEPS collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long," Pepsi VP of marketing Todd Kaplan said in the press release. "We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS® will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite."

Here's the catch: you won't be able to actually get it in stores. Instead, you'll have to enter the national #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes to try and snag a three-pack. The brands are making it fun, too. All you have to do is post a photo enjoying spring with some Peeps Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies. Just be sure to include the hashtag and tag both brands.

"The PEEPS Brand always finds great joy in teaming up with partners to bring our beloved Marshmallow flavor to fans in new and exciting ways, which is why we’re thrilled to collaborate with PEPSI on this limited-edition PEPSI x PEEPS beverage leading up to the Easter holiday,"PEEPS Brand Manager Caitlin Servian said in the press release. “We look forward to seeing how fans express their Peepsonality as part of the #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes and hope they enjoy this sweet new cola offering."