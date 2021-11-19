Pepsi Is Giving Away a 'Turkeytron' So You Can Watch Football at the Dinner Table

While food certainly trumps football on the scale of Thanksgiving day importance, it doesn't fall too far behind. The good news? This year, you won't have to take a break from the on-field action just to feast. Pepsi is giving away a four-sided TV centerpiece you can plop right in the middle of your dinner table.

Beginning today, fans can hit up Pepsi on Twitter for a chance to win the cola maker's one-of-a-kind Turkeytron. Here's how it works: Through 6:59 pm tonight (yep, the clock's ticking, people!), you can tweet at Pepsi with why your family deserves the Turkeytron, and you just might get one sent your way.

"Thanksgiving is around the corner, and while everyone loves the food, family and fun of the holiday, for football fans, [it] presents a unique challenge: how to watch Thanksgiving football games without ditching the dinner table or their turkey carving responsibilities," a rep for Pepsi told Thrillist. "Fans love Thanksgiving Day football—according to Nielsen, the day has held the most viewed regular season game for the last 3 years in a row and counting. But it's impossible to ignore the more traditional pull—to turn off the TV, come to the dinner table, and feast for hours."