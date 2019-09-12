Want Some Money? Go Buy These Snacks and Pepsi Will Venmo You.

We love the Venmo feed. It's an incredible form of creeping on people you barely know via their payment descriptions: MARGS on a tuesday, ganja, keep the change!, electricity bill, ty for sex, Juuuuul pods, Eggplant emoji, etc.
But soon you might be seeing Pepsi sending money and descriptions to your friends, because the company wants to reward you $2 when you buy enough PepsiCo beverages and Frito-Lay snacks to accrue sufficient points. The company announced the loyalty program, called "PepCoin" in a press release on Thursday. Here's how you do it:
Buy a PepsiCo beverage and Frito-Lay snack. Scan the codes on the bag and under the bottle cap with your phone. Link the program to your PayPal or Venmo. Once you accumulate $2, the money automatically transfers to your account with Venmo or PayPal.
No, it's not a dollar for dollar point system. Pepsi isn't your mom. But a spokesperson for PepsiCo told The Takeout that each transaction earns a person about 37 cents. So, like, 5.4 purchases.
"Mountain Dew and Doritos are purchased together nearly as much as peanut butter and jelly," the company said. "That's because savvy snackers know and love the delicious pairing of a savory, crunchy Frito-Lay snack with a cool, refreshing PepsiCo beverage."
I guess that's why people buy chips and soda? Not because they're at a 7-Eleven for late-night munchies? The release continued: "Now, having the good taste to pair those two pays off thanks to PepsiCo's first-ever cash-back loyalty program."
So let's talk about options. The snack maker suggested Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili with Mountain Dew, or SunChips Harvest Cheddar with Aquafina, but the two brands also own Pepsi and Fritos (obviously), Lipton, Brisk, Lay's, Gatorade, Cheetos, Grandma's Cookies (!), Ruffles, and SmartFood Popcorn. You shouldn't have issues finding a combo.
And if you are still struggling, last week Twitter went nuts dropping images of their favorite gas station snack layouts, so you can find some inspo there.
