Get Your Favorite Booze Ready to Pair With These New Canned Cocktail Mixers

The lure of a happy hour marg come 5 pm is strong, but your ability to actually mix one up—that's at least semi decent? Maybe not so much. We can't all be mixologists, but then again, we don't have to be. PepsiCo is officially unleashing an entire line of non-alcoholic cocktail mixers, so you can play bartender without having to stock your bar cart with obscure ingredients.

The line, dubbed Neon Zebra, features four mixers: Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, Mojito, and Whiskey Sour. The 7.5-ounce mini cans make two cocktails each, which means your job is to toss in the booze—whether that's a light mix or heavy pour is up to you. That's the beauty of it.

"With at-home cocktail consumption on the rise, we saw an opportunity to build and disrupt this fast-growing category with a product that meets consumers' needs for convenience - to cut out time and mess without compromising on quality and taste," VP of Innovation & Capabilities at PepsiCo Emily Silver said in a press release. "Neon Zebra adds a new level of personality in the cocktail mixer category with its bold flavors and colors and easy-to-use, recyclable mini-can format. We’re thrilled with this new venture and all of the opportunities to come in the mixology category."

The Margarita Mix features that classic tangy, citrus kick of lime; the Strawberry Daiquiri includes a fruity strawberry puree with lime; the Mojito boasts real sugar, lime, with notes of mint; and the Whiskey Sour is a perfect balance between tart and and sour.

Pour in your Neon Zebra, add around 3 ounces of liquor (again, this is really up to you), and serve over ice.