Your Kids Can Eat a Free 7-Course Meal at Per Se

Unless you can expense thousand-dollar business lunches or your parents foot the bill for a fancy family dinner, you'll probably never eat at Chef Thomas Keller's acclaimed NYC dining institution, Per Se, without blowing hundreds of dollars. While many can only dream of a multi-course fine dining experience there, it turns out kids will get it all for free next month. Really.

Here's the deal:

Children 16 years-old or younger who have never dined at Per Se -- aka most children -- will be served a free seven-course menu courtesy of Keller at Per Se on Sunday, September 18th, from 11am to 1:30pm, according to a short blurb buried at the bottom of a local restaurant news roundup from The New York Times. Of course, there's a catch: the adults who take their children for a taste of the typically pricey fine dining experience will have to cough up $215 per person (not including drinks), which is actually $40 less than the usual price for a Sunday lunch of the same size. Or, you can always enjoy a lunch of leftover pizza like a normal person.