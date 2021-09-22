These Popular Turkey Nuggets Are Available Nationwide Now

Once a year, families around the country gather together to eat a painstakingly prepared meal that's heavy on the turkey. But Perdue changed the game in 2020 when it introduced Thanksnuggets, a chill way to enjoy the flavor of Thanksgiving without the type of preparation cooking a whole bird requires.

After selling out in minutes, Perdue is bringing Thanksnuggets back for a second year, and in response to the high demand, the turkey nuggets, which have a sweet potato-seasoned breading, will be available in select grocery stores nationwide. So, anyone who wants to try them can, and anyone who already loves them can stock up.

"We were so excited by the overwhelming response to our limited-edition Perdue Thanksnuggets last year that we knew we had to bring them back and ensure more consumers could get their hands on a bag," Jon Swadley, vice president of marketing for Perdue Premium Prepared Foods, said in a press release. "Now, thanks to our retail partners, consumers can find Perdue Thanksnuggets in stores nationwide this year so they can conveniently purchase and enjoy the best flavors of Thanksgiving in one bite."

Thanksnuggets come in 22-ounce packages and are available at Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger, Shoprite, and other stores. Use this website to locate your nearest nuggets seller.