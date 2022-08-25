The USDA Just Issued a Public Health Alert for These Frozen Chicken Tenders

On Tuesday, the US Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service issued a public health alert for Perdue's frozen, gluten-free ready-to-eat chicken tenders.

According to a release, the alert specifically applies to 42-ounce bags of the company's product with a "best if used by" date of July 7, 2023, and a lot number of 2193. The affected products are labeled with the establishment number "P-33944" under the "best if used by" date. The items were sold in BJ's Wholesale Club retail locations nationwide.

The issue came to light after the agency received a complaint from a consumer reporting a chicken tender had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside it.

Although no one has reportedly gotten sick from the products, the USDA urges people not to eat them. Instead, the agency ​​encourages consumers to either throw away or return the product to the place of purchase.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first food safety issue the frozen food giant has had. In 2019, Perdue issued not one but two recalls on its formerly feathered frozen products.

A recall wasn't issued for the most recent problem because the product is no longer available for purchase.