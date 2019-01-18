70,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Recalled for Potentially Containing Wood

A big part of why chicken nuggets are so good is that they’re not complicated. They’re a decidedly no-fuss meal when you don’t feel like cooking something more intricate and they please people of all ages. They’re generally a worry-free food. But now, thousands of nugs have been recalled for an unlikely -- and unpleasant -- reason.
Perdue Foods announced a voluntary recall of close to 70,000 pounds of frozen, gluten-free nuggets on Thursday, amid concerns they may contain wood. Sure, gluten-free food may taste a bit like cardboard, but wood? That’s a new one.
Per the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Perdue issued the recall after three people complained they found bits of wood in their nuggets. Yuck. FSIS received a single such complaint as well, but hasn’t received any confirmed reports of injury from anyone consuming the wood-tainted nuggets so… that’s good news, we guess.
The recall doesn’t cover all Perdue’s nuggets, so don’t go crazy purging your fridge. It’s specifically related to a batch of “SimplySmart Organics Gluten Free Chicken Nugget Products.” The potentially contaminated batch was produced on October 25, 2018 and has an expiration date of October 25, 2019, a UPC barcode of “72745-80656,” and an establishment number that should read, “P-33944.”
“FSIS is concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers,” the agency said in a statement announcing the recall. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”
The US Department of Agriculture has been affected by the partial government shutdown, meaning many of its essential functions (including some food inspections) have been shuttered, but they continue to make some inspections a priority. High-risk foods, like soft cheeses, seafood, and meat and poultry products, are still being inspected during the shutdown. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) resumed such inspections this week, and thank God they did. The last thing we need is a food-borne illness outbreak.
If you think that a little wood in chicken nuggets is enough to inspire Trump to reopen the government, think again. In the meantime, maybe stay away from the nuggets.
