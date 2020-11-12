Perdue's New Thanksgiving-Inspired Nuggets Taste Like Turkey & Stuffing

Thanksgiving leftovers are undeniably better than the actual day-of spread . There's just something about mashing turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce into one epic sandwich that makes the experience, simply, better. Now, you don't have to wait until November 27 to satiate that craving.

Perdue Farms just put all your holiday favorites into nugget-form. Beginning November 13 at 12pm EST, the company is celebrating its 100th anniversary by selling just 100 bags of its ThanksNuggets for $19.20.

"Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year, and we know there's a lot of cooking fatigue out there right now, so we thought we'd have a little fun with it by launching our limited edition ThanksNuggets. Whether you're celebrating on your own or just downsizing your feast, Perdue ThanksNuggets pack your favorite flavors of the holiday into two effortlessly delicious turkey nuggets," VP of marketing Tracy Hostetler said in a statement. "Forget the hours of prep, the brining, the roasting, the mountain of dishes, the fancy place settings: this year is all about having a 'LazyGiving.' Whether you prefer white or dark meat turkey, our ThanksNuggets have got you covered so you can still enjoy your favorite holiday flavors without all the effort."