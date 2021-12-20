This At-Home COVID Test Purportedly Detects the Omicron Variant

Testing for COVID-19 looks so different than it did a year ago. And with the Omicron variant on the rise, in the middle of 2021 holiday travel, a quick and convenient testing option could literally save lives.

Enter Cue Health, which offers FDA-authorized testing that promises users results within 20 minutes. The company also claims that its tests are 97.8% accurate and can detect the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Ayub Khattak, Cue Health's CEO, said in a statement, "Our molecular test is backed by the science and technology necessary to detect emerging variants, including omicron, enabling individuals and healthcare practitioners to make better-informed decisions." Earlier this month, the CDC approved at-home tests as valid documentation to present a negative test result, so Cue Health might be onto something if you can afford it.

There are two ordering options. The first is the Cue+ Essential membership for $49.99. Users can access lab-quality results and around-the-clock virtual care through the Cue Health App, and the membership comes with up to 10 COVID-19 tests, the certified results of which can be used for travel verification. Otherwise, consumers can purchase the kit just once to get a three-pack of tests for $225.