Peroni Would Like to Offer You a Luxurious 10-Day Trip to Sicily

Take it from a born-and-raised Italian like myself: If you are ever planning a trip to Italy, you simply can't sleep on Sicily, let alone its gorgeous city of Taormina. If that doesn't ring any bells, let me bring up a very popular example. Remember the gorgeous, idyllic hotel from The White Lotus Season 2? Well, that's located exactly there!

Taormina is known to be a precious Italian gem, and if you're already daydreaming about spending a few days there, this might be your lucky day. Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the iconic Italian beer, is giving away a 10-day trip to southern Italy, which will include a stay in a luxurious five-star hotel in Taormina. During their Sicilian vacation, the winner will get to experience a series of Italian activities, including day trips to beautiful Noto where they'll also learn about Peroni Nastro Azzurro's history.

Entering for a chance to win will take you literally one minute. You can do so by either scanning the QR code on Peroni Nastro Azzurro products or by visiting this website, where you'll be prompted to enter your information and details. The deadline to submit your entry is August 31, and the winner will be announced on or about September 6. Good luck, and salute to you!